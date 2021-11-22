Full House's Jodie Sweetin Recalls Losing 37 Pounds in Quarantine Due to Anxiety and Depression

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure & Jodie Sweetin Talk "Fuller House" Ending

Jodie Sweetin is getting candid about her mental health struggles—and how they took a toll on her body during the pandemic.

The Full House alum revealed on a recent episode of the Allison Interviews podcast that while much of the world was in lockdown in 2020 due to COVID-19, she was struggling with anxiety and depression at home and "lost almost 37 pounds" as a result.

"I know I was a mess during the pandemic," Sweetin began. "I was not a fully functioning person."

Calling herself "a stress starver, and not in a good way," the 39-year-old actress went on to explain to host Allison Kugel, "I just stopped eating. I couldn't keep food down."

"I'll be really honest about it; the pandemic was not good for me," she shared. "I have severe anxiety and depression anyway, so it really didn't do any favors for my mental health. I really struggled with it and, for me, it was a time of feeling really out of control."