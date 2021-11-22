Bridgerton Season 2 Has Officially Finished Filming: Here's Everything We Know

Desperate to return to the Ton? We know we are, which is why we're happy to report that we're all a step closer to experiencing season two of Bridgerton.
On Saturday, Nov. 20, Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen revealed that filming for season two of the popular period piece has concluded. Van Dusen commemorated the news by posting on Twitter a photo of himself with the season two leads, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley.
"That's a wrap on Season Two," he wrote. "So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in in 2022."
While this update is a promising sign that season two will be here in the new year—even after a positive COVID-19 case paused production in July—it's unclear when exactly the new episodes will drop. What we do know? Season two is bound to be even more intriguing than the first.
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan told E! News in September, "People are really not ready...There is one episode in particular, where [co-star Claudia Jessie and I] like, fully gasped—it's extremely dramatic!"
Similar to the book series, season two follows Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey) as he hunts for the perfect bride, only to be distracted by one contender's sister, Kate (Ashley).
Though we all burn for this new chapter of Bridgerton, there's more than just season two to look forward to. Netflix has renewed the show through season four, but executive producer Shonda Rhimes has predicted that the show will run even longer than that, telling Variety, "There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I'm concerned, there are eight Bridgerton seasons. And maybe more."
There's also that Queen Charlotte prequel series to look out for. For everything we know about Bridgerton's future, scroll through the images below!
Season one of Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.