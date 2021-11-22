Lauren Conrad Shares Holiday Fashion Looks for the Whole Family

We interviewed Lauren Conrad because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Lauren's own brands. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With holiday gatherings around the corner, there is a lot to plan. From the menu, to the decor, to the outfits, the to-do list can get pretty long. Recently, E! Holiday Guest Editor Lauren Conrad shared her tips for planning a stress-free Friendsgiving. And, now, she's sharing her holiday fashion recommendations for the whole family.

Her Kohl's line LC Lauren Conrad has classic holiday fashions at an affordable price point. Her Little Co.by Lauren Conrad brand has equally fashionable pieces for kids, toddlers, and babies. The boy mom has designed some coordinating, neutral-hued, mommy and me styles for anyone who loves some family matching. Lauren's picks are great guidance for us as we get ready for the holidays and they also work as thoughtful gift picks for anyone on your list.