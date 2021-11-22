E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

How Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Are Subtly Supporting Each Other After Breakup

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are keeping their word and remaining friends after their split. Find out how the "Senorita" singers are supporting each other publicly post-breakup.

A breakup isn't holding Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello back from staying friends. 

The "Senorita" singers proved that there are no hard feelings as they went about their respective post-breakup activities. Over the weekend, Camila debuted an "icy" new look which included light-blue tresses and an over-the-top blue outfit. "I clean up ok," the "Havana" singer captioned the pic, which got a like from her ex. 

On Sunday, Shawn blessed Instagram with a series of shirtless photos of him catching waves during surf lessons. "Gracias @heiner_castillo_m poe estas fotos," the "Mercy" singer wrote in Spanish. While there were plenty of heart-eye emojis in the comments, Camila kept it cool with a simple double tap.

Shawn and Camila's Instagram interactions come a little less than a week after they announced their split. In their statement, they promised continue their relationship as friends. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the pair wrote in identical statements shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Shawn, 23, and Camila, 24, ended their relationship two years after confirming their love with a series of PDA-filled trips. A source told E! News that the Cinderella star was surprised by Shawn "initiating" the conversation that they should go their separate ways.

According to the source, Camila was "very upset" but agreed that ending their relationship was for the best. "It was really hard for a few days, but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy," the source shared. "She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now."

