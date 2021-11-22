Did Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves Ever Date IRL? Her Answer May Surprise You

Despite starring in Speed together, a romance between Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock never really took off.
Ever since the two starred alongside each other in the 1994 action-thriller, fans couldn't help but wonder if the pair ever tested their on-screen chemistry off-set. The answer according to Sandra in a recent interview with Esquire magazine? "Nope."
"But who knows?," she continued. "Keanu's a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he's ever dated. I don't think there's anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don't know. But we didn't have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not."
In fact, Sandra credits Keanu's listening skills as a friend to be one of the most redeeming qualities. The Miss Congeniality star recalled that about a year after filming Speed, she casually mentioned to her co-star that she'd never had champagne and truffles. A few days later, she told the outlet, Keanu hand-delivered those two items (and flowers), explaining, "I just thought you might want to try champagne and truffles, to see what it's like."
"That's what I mean that it drives you crazy," Sandra told Esquire of Keanu's attentiveness to detail. "When I first met him, I would spend as much time as I could filling a silence, just to feel comfortable. And the more I jibber-jabbered on, the quieter he would get. And I thought, ‘I don't understand what's happening! He's looking at me with eyes of confusion. He's quiet. Did I say something to offend him?' And then a day or two later, he would arrive with a note or a little package, saying, ‘I thought about what you said.' And he would have his response."
But just because they never dated doesn't mean they didn't want to.
In 2018, Sandra admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that she did have a crush on her friend of 30 years back in the day. Then in 2019, in a development worthy of The Lake House, Keanu admitted in his own appearance on the daytime show that the feelings were mutual at the time.
Keanu has been with artist Alexandra Grant since 2018, and Sandra has been dating photographer Bryan Randall since 2015, but can we at least expect these two to re-create the magic on-screen eventually?
"I would love nothing more than to do a comedy with Keanu before we die," Sandra told Esquire. "Just laugh with him. He's funny. We can be seventy-five—it'll be even better then, like an old-people Cocoon thing. We play two funny old people. A road trip. Just put us in an RV as old people. It'll be the bookend of Speed! We'll just be driving really slowly. Pissing the world off. There's our movie."
Before the two reunite for one last hurrah as a couple on-screen, he may want to check with Winona Ryder, who has also starred in multiple films with the actor, most recently Destination Wedding—since, as the actress told Entertainment Weekly in 2018, they may have accidentally "gotten married" (like, for real) while filming the 1992 movie Bram Stoker's Dracula.
As for that long-standing relationship? Keanu told Esquire, "We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are. [Francis Ford] Coppola says we are. So, I guess we're married under the eyes of God."