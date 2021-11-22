Jennifer Aniston Discusses The Morning Show Finale and the Future of Alex Levy

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Says "The Morning Show" Role Felt "Oddly Natural"

Here's hoping Alex Levy can crawl out from rock bottom.

In the season–two finale of The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston's character, Alex Levy, is having a time. While grieving the death of her canceled former co–worker and lover Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell)—and nearly getting canceled herself when their affair was revealed—she also gets COVID-19.

As Jennifer said in a recent Hollywood Reporter interview, the Apple TV+ drama's treatment of Alex this season "was relentless! Honestly, I did think at one point the writers were trying to kill me!"

Fiction imitated the real-life drama of the pandemic on the show, and pushed Alex to have "no filter," Jennifer said. "There's just the truth.'

"She's hit: F - - k it. And doesn't give a s - - t what anybody thinks anymore. She's spent the whole season trying to plug up all the holes in the canoe so she could not be found out, this desperation. But now she's saying, unapologetically: This is who I am, this is what I am," reveals Jennifer about the lead character.