Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead by Suicide at 58

Jeff Johnson, the former reptile dealer featured in Tiger King, died by suicide on Sept. 8, according to a report filed by the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Per a copy of the report obtained by E! News, Johnson's wife told police they'd gotten into an argument in the garage of their Oklahoma City home and that he shot himself in front of her. She then called the police. When emergency services arrived at the scene, the report continued, Johnson still had a pulse and was taken to a hospital, where he was then pronounced dead. He was 58 years old. The Medical Examiner also listed Johnson's manner of death as suicide.

Johnson made a brief appearance on season one, episode four of Tiger King, during which he talked about and Carole Baskin's lawsuit against Joe Exotic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Exotic was ordered to pay Baskin's Big Cat Rescue nearly $1 million in 2013 to resolve a trademark infringement lawsuit.