Married at First Sight's Bennett and Amelia Break Up After 1 Year of Marriage

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

One of Married at First Sight's most beloved matches has decided to go their separate ways.

Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi have called it quits after one year of marriage, a rep for the couple confirmed to E! News.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the couple quietly filed for divorce in Virginia back on Oct. 14. While details surrounding the split remain private, all signs point to a drama-free breakup. In fact, both parties still follow each other on Instagram.

Viewers were first introduced to Bennett and Amelia on season 11 of Married at First Sight back in July of 2020. At the time, Amelia was a physician looking for a lifelong partner while Bennett, an artistic director of a theater company, was hoping to find his wife.

After being matched with help from the show's resident experts including Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles, the duo agreed to say "I do" after meeting for the first time at the altar.