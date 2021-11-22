E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Married at First Sight's Bennett and Amelia Break Up After 1 Year of Marriage

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Married at First Sightfan-favorites Bennett and Amelia quietly filed for divorce in October.

One of Married at First Sight's most beloved matches has decided to go their separate ways.

Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi have called it quits after one year of marriage, a rep for the couple confirmed to E! News.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the couple quietly filed for divorce in Virginia back on Oct. 14. While details surrounding the split remain private, all signs point to a drama-free breakup. In fact, both parties still follow each other on Instagram.

Viewers were first introduced to Bennett and Amelia on season 11 of Married at First Sight back in July of 2020. At the time, Amelia was a physician looking for a lifelong partner while Bennett, an artistic director of a theater company, was hoping to find his wife.

After being matched with help from the show's resident experts including Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles, the duo agreed to say "I do" after meeting for the first time at the altar.

Lifetime cameras would proceed to follow the couple for the first eight weeks of their marriage. After two months, each match would participate in Decision Day, where they would decide if they wanted to stay married or get a divorce.

Bennett surprised fans by debuting a tattoo of his wife's initials on his butt during the show's finale.

Married at First Sight season 11 still has some success stories. Miles Williams and Karen Landry remain happily married, as well as Amani Smith and Woody Randall.

Both couples continue to document their love stories on the spinoff series, Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam.

To see who else from the franchise is still happily married, keep scrolling! And don't forget to watch Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Divorced after five years

A+E Networks
Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

A+E Networks
Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

A+E Networks
Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and Proud Parents 

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic

Finale Status: Not Together

Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's former marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 10 months of marriage

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Terrance Harrison
Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Terrance Harrison
Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing 

Terrance Harrison
AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Terrance Harrison
Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and Parents to Baby Boy

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

Belinda Green
Taylor Dunklin & Brandon Reid

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorcing

