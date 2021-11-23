How to Watch the 2022 Grammy Nominations Livestream

Watch : 2021 GRAMMY Nominees Dazzle the E! Glambot

Grab a seat and get comfortable! The 2022 Grammy nominations are almost here.

Ahead of music's biggest night, we have all the details on how to watch the nominations livestream on Nov. 23. Considering the jaw-dropping list of last year's winners—which included Billie Ellish, Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles—we are on the edge of our seat.

The Recording Academy will reveal the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards during the second annual virtual livestream on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on live.grammy.com. The livestream event is set to air live from the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles.

The 2022 Grammy Awards list will see a few changes, including the addition of two new categories: Best Global Music Performance (Global Music Field) and Best Música Urbana Album (Latin Music Field).

"This is a new Academy, one that is driven to action and that has doubled down on the commitment to meeting the needs of the music community," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. "While change and progress are key drivers of our actions, one thing will always remain—the GRAMMY Award is the only peer-driven and peer-voted recognition in music.