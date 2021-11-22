Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe Says “Hormonal Depression” Puts Her “Relationship Through Hard Times”

Watch : Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette"

Do you mind if she gets a little candid?

Kaitlyn Bristowe didn't hold anything back in her latest Instagram post. The Bachelorette co-host let her followers in on an "unfiltered moment," about her mental health on Nov. 21. "I wanted to take a break from my glam shots, filtered photos, trips, and my tour, to let you know I also struggle with mental health," she wrote. "This page is mainly my highlight reel, but I love to mix in some raw s—t to keep it real."

In the photo, the 36-year-old sits in the backseat of a car, rocking a makeup-free face and holding everyone's one true savior: an extra-large, iced coffee. Keeping things real, she opened up about the cause of her overwhelming emotions and how they are playing a part in her relationship with fiancé Jason Tartick.

"Today I am struggling and it's NO surprise that I'm on my period. I have hormonal depression like a MF. It puts my relationship through hard times, it puts me in shameful spirals, and I just sat on a 5 hour flight talking myself out of a panic attack," she wrote.