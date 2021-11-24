15 Gift Ideas Your Husband Will Love, All on Sale at Early Black Friday Prices

This content was created by StackCommerce for E!. E! has affiliate relationships, so we will get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Out of every person that is part of your gift list, your husband is probably either the easiest or hardest person to shop for. Then again, do they really need another mug or shirt that says Best Husband Ever? Probably not. This year, step things up a bit and make their holidays extra memorable with a special gift.
Whether they're a music lover, a gym junkie, or an aspiring cook, here are 15 gift ideas that can make your husband happy. Best of all, everything is on sale for an extra 15% with code SAVE15NOV.
PhiGolf: Mobile and Home Smart Golf Simulator With Swing Stick
If your husband is an avid golfer, he'll appreciate this golf simulator from PhiGolf. The company touts that its state-of-the-art sensor and swing to allow them to play a round of golf at home, office, or just about anywhere else.
Blade Bone Conduction Speaker
If your husband can't get enough of his music, this bone conduction speaker from Blade lets him listen to music, follow podcasts, have individual phone conversations or conference calls, and stream the sound of their games. According to Blade, this speaker turns sound into a mechanic vibration of different frequencies, leveraging the effects of the different materials on top of which it is placed and used to create a Surround Sound 2.0 experience.
Spirits Tree for Mini Liquor Bottles
Looking for gifts for a liquor lover? This mini tree from Loma Living was designed to fit up to 12 50ml liquor bottles. The company says this decor piece is made from premium oak and sealed with a hand-rubbed finish for durability.
BAKBLADE 2.0 Plus DIY Back Hair Removal and Body Shaver
The BAKBLADE comes with unique blade cartridges that, according to the company, offer the cleanest and safest shave — plus, your husband will actually be able to reach his back! It comes with patented DRYglide blades for both wet and dry shaving.
Body Glove Waterproof Activity Tracker
If your husband is always on the move, this waterproof activity tracker by Body Glove can help. Body Glove says that it can monitor their heart rate, steps, sleeping patterns, and calories burned, as well as sedentary alerts that remind your husband to be active regularly.
JAWKU Speed: Wearable Speed and Agility Measurement System
The JAWKU Speed is wearable tech engineered to measure speed, agility, and reaction time. JAWKU claims it's capable of tracking sprints from 5 yards all the way to 800 meters, agility runs such as a 5-10-5 or 3 cone drill, or workout using the Build-A-Drill function.
AirBlast Pro Wireless Earbuds
An affordable alternative to the AirPods, these earbuds by AirBlast feature wireless charging, and advanced Bluetooth 5.1 technology. According to AirBlast, these earbuds offer three hours of playtime that extends to eight hours with the accompanying charging case.
Smart Visual Ear Cleaner
This visual ear cleaner from Centralspot features a camera that lets you see what's happening inside the ear canal. Centralspot suggests its silicone ear bud spoons make removing ear wax a comfortable experience.
PLIQO Pack-in Garment Bag
If your husband is a frequent flyer, give him this garment bag from PLIQO to store his essentials. It features a full-width internal slip pocket, a large internal pocket, and two oddment pockets, and it can fit into most briefcases, messenger bags and bike panniers.
VogDUO Premium Leather Stand for Smartphone
This smartphone stand by VogDUO would look at home in your husband's workspace. The company says it's made from genuine Italian leather and has extra space so items like earbuds, car keys, USB charger, and more can also fit.
JetWAVE Sonic Toothbrush
Rated Amazon's Choice at 4.4 out of 5 stars, this sonic toothbrush by JetWAVE features an auto-timer, 30-second pulses, and 48,000 sonic motions per minute, eliminating 100% more bacteria and plaque than traditional brushes. It also has five different cleaning modes to accommodate various needs.
Scanmarker Air: Digital Highlighter
With 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, Scanmarker claims its highly-rated digital highlighter can create summaries quickly with its smart OCR and Bluetooth technology. According to the company, all your husband has to do is slide his pen scanner across a line of text, which will appear on his computer or smartphone shortly after.
Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set
If your husband is a mainstay in the kitchen, this knife set from Seido makes a great gift. According to Seido, each piece is made with high-carbon stainless steel to give them both sharp edge retention and durability. Seido also suggests that these knives' 15° angle make for a noticeably sharper cutting face.
Ativafit® Indoor Cycle with 35Lb Flywheel
This indoor exercise bicycle by Ativafit is made with a steel frame and a 35lb flywheel, which the company says results in smooth, stable rides. It also has adjustable resistance to meet your husband's exercise intensity requirements.
City Grid Whiskey Glasses
These whiskey glasses from Greenline Goods feature a hand-drawn street grid with map coordinates of your hubby's favorite city. They're specifically sized for whiskey, old-fashioned, scotch, or full-bodied bourbon, and they arrive in an elegant gift box, making them perfect for gifting.
Don't miss our gift guide for all types of dads!