See Kourtney Kardashian's Sexy Bikini Selfies During "Romantica" Trip With Travis Barker

As the November chilly weather hits, instead of bundling up,  Kourtney Kardashian is taking it all off. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum jetted off to Cabo San Lucas with fiancé Travis Barker on Nov. 17 to celebrate the Blink-182 drummer's 46th birthday, and Kourtney bared (almost) all in steamy selfies she shared on Nov. 22. 

"La romántica," Kourtney captioned a series of photos that captured her sun-filled trip with Travis' two kids, Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18, and Kourtney's younger son, Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9. 

The Poosh founder posed for a sexy mirror selfie and then an up-close poolside pic showing off her teeny bikini

Per an eyewitness, the blended family "had a great time being together" during their vacation. "They spent their time at the beach and pool, relaxing and hanging out," the source told E! News. "They rode horses on the beach and had a birthday dinner party for Travis with mariachis and balloons."

In fact, says the source, the kids are already acting like siblings: "The kids got along well. Alabama was playing with Reign and was really sweet with him. They left Kourtney and Travis alone for some one-on-one time and Alabama took Reign and Penelope to the pool. The younger kids looked up to the older kids and they looked like one big happy family."

And it wouldn't be a Kravis trip without some signature PDA. "Travis was excited to be on vacation and really enjoyed his time," the source said about the soon-to-be-newlyweds. "He was hugging and kissing Kourtney and thanking her for everything."

See Kourtney and Travis' steamy pics below!

Instagram
Mirror, Mirror On the Wall

Who's the sexiest of them all? Kourtney showed off her toned physique in a perfectly symmetrical mirror bikini selfie. 

Instagram
Poolside

Kourtney snapped a selfie by the pool to show off the many famous faces on her bikini top. 

Instagram
Lounging

A perfect clear day in Cabo San Lucas is best spent by the pool. 

Instagram
Infinite Love

An infinity pool and blue skies makes for the perfect winter getaway. 

Instagram
Cool Casa

Kourtney snapped a pic of her hotel entrance. 

Instagram
Signature Red

Kourtney captured two red roses intertwined, with a nod to Travis' rose-filled proposal. 

Instagram
Balloon Frenzy

A pic with a bath full of balloons added some humor to the trip. 

Instagram
Riding into the Sunset

"At sunset," Kourtney captioned a gallery of pictures from the family outing.

Instagram
Horseback Selfie

Kourt posed with her kids Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Instagram
Mini Me

Keeping cozy in her jacket, Penelope flashed a smile during the trip to Cabo.

TikTok
Hand in Hand

Kourtney held hands with her future husband as they enjoyed a sunset horseback ride. 

TikTok
Hi Landon!

Travis Barker's son Landon Barker, 18, was along for the family horseback ride. 

TikTok
Reigning Horseback Rider

Kourtney's youngest child made the trip in honor of Travis' birthday. 

Instagram
Sweet Home, Alabama

Travis' daughter, Alabama Barker, 15, struck a pose in her SNDYS Nobu Mini Dress in front of their Cabo accommodations. 

Instagram
Sweet Sights

Kourtney showed off the stunning views during their family getaway.

Instagram
Pretty as a Picture

BRB, we're booking a trip to Cabo. 

Instagram
A Musical Welcome

Kourtney, Travis and their kids enjoyed some live music at their luxe destination. 

