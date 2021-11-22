Julianne Hough and Model Charlie Wilson Spark Romance Rumors With PDA Outing

Is Julianne Hough stepping into a new romance?
The Dancing With the Stars alum was spotted packing on the PDA with a man who's been identified as model Charlie Wilson in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 19. While grabbing green juices and a bite to eat at a nearby restaurant, Hough and Wilson wrapped their arms around each other and appeared to share a kiss.
The KINRGY founder kept her look cute and casual for the outing, sporting a fuzzy brown jacket over a gray sports bra and pair of sweatpants and accessorizing her look with some cozy slippers. As for Wilson, he also went with an easygoing ensemble and wore a green T-shirt, copper pants, striped socks and white sneakers.
The sighting comes about a year after Hough filed for divorce from Brooks Laich. The Grease Live! alum and the retired hockey pro announced their separation in May 2020, nearly three years after they tied the knot.
While it initially looked like there were signs of a possible reconciliation, they filed for divorce that November, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
"She decided that at this point in her life she wants too much freedom to be married," a source close to Hough told E! News at the time. "She couldn't make a commitment to move forward and it wasn't fair to Brooks. He wants a family and to move ahead with his life. They aren't on the same page. She loves him dearly and really wanted it to work, but she always ends up back in the same place, which is realizing she doesn't want to be married at this time in her life."
Since then, Laich has formed a relationship with Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir. The former NHL player and the CrossFit star made their relationship Instagram official in August.
E! News has reached out to Hough's and Wilson's reps for comment but has yet to hear back.
Page Six was first to publish the photos of Hough and Wilson.