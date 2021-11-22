Julianne Hough and Model Charlie Wilson Spark Romance Rumors With PDA Outing

Watch : Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Confirm Their Separation

Is Julianne Hough stepping into a new romance?

The Dancing With the Stars alum was spotted packing on the PDA with a man who's been identified as model Charlie Wilson in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 19. While grabbing green juices and a bite to eat at a nearby restaurant, Hough and Wilson wrapped their arms around each other and appeared to share a kiss.

The KINRGY founder kept her look cute and casual for the outing, sporting a fuzzy brown jacket over a gray sports bra and pair of sweatpants and accessorizing her look with some cozy slippers. As for Wilson, he also went with an easygoing ensemble and wore a green T-shirt, copper pants, striped socks and white sneakers.

The sighting comes about a year after Hough filed for divorce from Brooks Laich. The Grease Live! alum and the retired hockey pro announced their separation in May 2020, nearly three years after they tied the knot.