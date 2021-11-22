What It Was Really Like to Write and Co-Star In a Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Movie

Watch : Ashley Olsen's First Red Carpet Appearance in Over 2 Years

Olsen Cinematic Universe fans, assemble!

Holiday in the Sun, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's best movie in their extensive straight-to-DVD empire, is officially 20 years old. Which means 1) yes, time really just slapped you in the face and then asked to borrow 20 bucks and 2) we have a valid excuse to talk about the 2001 film about two wildly rich teens who are whisked away by their to the Bahamas on a private jet for a week of spring break romances, a rivalry with Megan Fox (in her acting debut!) and a short stint in prison because of a mix-up involving priceless stolen antiquities. Talk about inspirational and aspirational.

In honor of Holiday in the Sun's anniversary, E! spoke with Ben Easter—the blue-eyed babe who played Ashley's bad boy love interest Jordan Landers—and screenwriter David Wagner about what it was really like to collaborate with two of the world's most famous stars, working with Fox and how clothes Easter made for the twins ended up in the movie. Yeah, you're going to want to hear that story.