All the Epic Candid Moments You Might Have Missed From the 2021 American Music Awards

From the style to the selfies, the stars were dressed to impress and ready to have fun at the 2021 American Music Awards. See all of the action shots on the red carpet and inside the show below!

By Samantha Schnurr Nov 22, 2021 2:52 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsCelebritiesAmerican Music Awards
Watch: 2021 American Music Awards Fashion Round-Up

When it comes to the American Music Awardsthese are the photos you want to see. 

One of music's biggest nights kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 21 inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles—and with Cardi B as a first-time host, you better believe it was a night not to be missed. BTSDoja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion led the pack of winners this year with three statues apiece while fans got unforgettable serenades from the likes of Silk Sonic, Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Rodrigo. Plus, there was the major dose of nostalgia New Kids On The Block and New Edition gave fans with an epic medley performance. 

Needless to say, there was no shortage of music—and with countless cameras around to capture every moment—there was no lack of pictures to remember it all.  

From the bold fashion to the swift selfies, there was something to see at every turn. But don't just take our word for it. 

photos
2021 American Music Awards: See Every Star

For all of the candid moments from the American Music Awards, you just have to keep scrolling!

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
BTS, Suga & Donnie Wahlberg

Fist-bumping with BTS!

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Billy Porter

When it comes to posing on the red carpet, no one does it better than Billy Porter. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Casie Colson Baker & Machine Gun Kelly

Can you think of a cooler father-daughter duo? 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Olivia Rodrigo

Spotted: selfie queen Olivia Rodrigo!

ABC via Getty Images
Chloe Hailey

This photo needs a frame. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Liza Koshy

Hi Liza!

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
JoJo Siwa

Take your moment, JoJo. 

John Esparza via Getty Images
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars

Leave the door open...for us to get into this show to see Silk Sonic. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Winnie Harlow

Leave it to Winnie Harlow to take a picture-perfect candid. 

ABC
Madelyn Cline

On Sunday, Madelyn Cline traded in the Outer Banks for the red carpet. 

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
JoJo Siwa & BTS

JoJo Siwa definitely did not waste the chance to get a selfie with BTS. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC
Walker Hayes & Laney Hayes

Um, we have butterflies. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC
Becky G

That's winner Becky G to you. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC
Joey McIntyre, Ralph Tresvant & Donnie Wahlberg

If this photo isn't love...

