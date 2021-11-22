All the Epic Candid Moments You Might Have Missed From the 2021 American Music Awards

Watch : 2021 American Music Awards Fashion Round-Up

When it comes to the American Music Awards, these are the photos you want to see.

One of music's biggest nights kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 21 inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles—and with Cardi B as a first-time host, you better believe it was a night not to be missed. BTS, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion led the pack of winners this year with three statues apiece while fans got unforgettable serenades from the likes of Silk Sonic, Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Rodrigo. Plus, there was the major dose of nostalgia New Kids On The Block and New Edition gave fans with an epic medley performance.

Needless to say, there was no shortage of music—and with countless cameras around to capture every moment—there was no lack of pictures to remember it all.

From the bold fashion to the swift selfies, there was something to see at every turn. But don't just take our word for it.