Ryan Reynolds Sets the Record Straight on His James Bond Comments

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Talks Sex Life on "The Tonight Show"

The name's Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds—but, no, he will not be the next 007.



The Free Guy star had fans a little shaken when he mentioned possibly taking on the super-spy role of James Bond in an interview with The Times, telling the UK publication, "I hear they're looking for a new Bond. Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I'm interested." Ryan's comments come shortly after Daniel Craig fulfilled his last adventure as the secret agent earlier this year.

But, before you look forward changing around 007's drink of choice, Ryan made it clear that he was kidding during the interview, tweeting on Nov. 19, "I promise you I was not even remotely serious here," alongside a gif that also read, "That's bait."



And as added clarification, after entrepreneur Vincenzo Landino tweeted, "If the Bond franchise is going to do something radical, this is my 007," the Deadpool star had three simple words squashing the idea in response: "No, no, no."