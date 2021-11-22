People's Choice Awards

Don't Miss These Amazing Deals From BaubleBar's Early Black Friday Sale Happening Now

BaubleBar's early Black Friday sale is on and you can take 30% off everything sitewide.

By Kristine Fellizar Nov 22, 2021 12:00 PMTags
Ecomm, BaubleBar BF Sale 2021BaubleBar

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're kicking off Thanksgiving week with a sale we know you're going to love. BaubleBar's Black Friday Sale is happening now, and you can take 30% off nearly everything sitewide. All you have to do is enter the code BB30 at checkout. It's the perfect time to shop for all the cute accessories you'll be wearing this holiday season. It's also a good time to shop for gifts to give friends and family. 

If you're a fan of the BaubleBar x Disney collection, you definitely need to head on over to BaubleBar ASAP. Starting today, you can snag this brand new Mickey Mouse necklace for just $15. It's perfect if you're into pieces that are more on the subtle side. While you're at it, why not add the Mickey Initial Disney Pisa Bracelet to your bag as well? It's on sale for just $11 right now! In fact, you can score other deals that are just as good in BaubleBar's sale section

Whether you're looking for bracelets, earrings or necklaces, BaubleBar has something for everyone. We've rounded up some must-have items from BaubleBar's early Black Friday sale. Check those out below. 

Best Black Friday Deals 2021 A to Z: Shop These Sales From the Comfort of Home

Mickey Mouse Disney Cubic Zirconia Necklace

This brand new Mickey Mouse necklace is perfect for you or the Disney lover in your life. Best part is, it's only $15 right now! It's a Black Friday doorbuster deal that you don't want to miss out on.

$48
$15
BaubleBar

Fiona Initial Necklace

We love BaubleBar's selection of initial necklaces, and this one has to be one of our faves. The Fiona necklace is a classic gold letter pendant with a textured initial. It's a must-have statement piece that all your friends will want for themselves too. 

$44
$31
BaubleBar

Jack Frost Earrings

These Jack Frost earrings are so cute and perfect for this time of year. In fact, BaubleBar has a fun assortment of festive pieces that you definitely need to check out. We're sure you'll get a ton of compliments with these earrings. 

$48
$34
BaubleBar

Hera Ring

The Hera ring is a classic paperclip link ring made of 14K gold plated brass. It's a subtle piece that's perfect for everyday use.

$36
$25
BaubleBar

Mini Hera Necklace

If you love the style of the Hera ring, why not get a necklace to match? The beautiful Mini Hera necklace is a great layering piece, and comes in 14K gold vermeil, gold plated brass, silver plated brass and sterling silver.

$88
$62
BaubleBar

Bennett Tennis Necklace

The Bennett Tennis necklace is so pretty and sophisticated, you can wear it alone or create a layered look. We love that you can get these in multiple colors.

$68
$48
BaubleBar

Mickey Initial Disney Pisa Bracelet

We love BaubleBar's stackable Pisa bracelets and you can get this one with your initial on a bead featuring Mickey Mouse's iconic colors for just $11. If you're a Disney fan, we highly recommend making a cute stack with these.

$28
$11
BaubleBar

Gia Necklace

The Gia necklace is a gorgeous piece of jewelry that everyone should have. It's a slim snake chain necklace made of gold plated brass. We love how this can immediately glam up an everyday look.

$42
$29
BaubleBar

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

Now's your chance to get BaubleBar's top-selling ring for a really good price. It comes in seven fun colors, and you may want to get more than one to create a look that's all you. 

$48
$34
BaubleBar

Custom Pavé Tile Pisa Bracelet

If you love the best-selling Pisa bracelet, you have to check out this chic "upgrade." This custom bracelet features gold beads that are put together in a way that create a unique pleated effect. It's also topped off with pavé beads, which make it extra cute. You won't regret getting this one. 

$46
$32
BaubleBar

Looking for more Black Friday deals to shop? Check out Target's Black Friday Deals Are Here Early!

