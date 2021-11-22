Don't Miss These Amazing Deals From BaubleBar's Early Black Friday Sale Happening Now

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're kicking off Thanksgiving week with a sale we know you're going to love. BaubleBar's Black Friday Sale is happening now, and you can take 30% off nearly everything sitewide. All you have to do is enter the code BB30 at checkout. It's the perfect time to shop for all the cute accessories you'll be wearing this holiday season. It's also a good time to shop for gifts to give friends and family.

If you're a fan of the BaubleBar x Disney collection, you definitely need to head on over to BaubleBar ASAP. Starting today, you can snag this brand new Mickey Mouse necklace for just $15. It's perfect if you're into pieces that are more on the subtle side. While you're at it, why not add the Mickey Initial Disney Pisa Bracelet to your bag as well? It's on sale for just $11 right now! In fact, you can score other deals that are just as good in BaubleBar's sale section.

Whether you're looking for bracelets, earrings or necklaces, BaubleBar has something for everyone. We've rounded up some must-have items from BaubleBar's early Black Friday sale. Check those out below.