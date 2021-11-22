Mickey Guyton Gives Powerful Performance at the 2021 AMAs After Her Son's Health Scare

Watch : Keith Urban & Mickey Guyton Excited to Host 2021 ACM Awards

Mickey Guyton is one strong mama!

The country star made her triumphant debut at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Remember Her Name singer graced the stage to perform her newest single, "All American."

Mickey shined in a silver and black romper and was all smiles as she performed the hit single. During her performance, the mother-of-one delivered a powerful message to the audience.

"No matter where you're from," she told the crowd. "Your race, your creed, who you love. You're all American. Remember that."

The message was well-received as the country singer was praised by host Cardi B ahead of her performance and had the audience (including BTS) dancing in their seats.

Mickey's performance proved that she is more powerful than ever. Taking the stage for the first time since revealing her baby boy's health scare.