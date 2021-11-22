Jennifer Lopez Looks Like a Blushing Bride While Performing Marry Me Song at the 2021 AMAs

Watch : Ben Affleck Is Jennifer Lopez's BIGGEST Fan

Jennifer Lopez's latest performance will leave your jaw...on the floor.

To nobody's surprise, the Marry Me actress shut down the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21. J.Lo turned heads at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, making sure all eyes were on her swoonworthy look and mesmerizing performance.

The music sensation returned to the American Music Awards stage to debut her new single for a live audience, "On My Way," which is from her upcoming rom-com, Marry Me, also starring Owen Wilson and Maluma.

For the ballad, the superstar delivered a bridal fashion moment that gave us some Sex and the City vibes. And we couldn't help but wonder....is J.Lo a Carrie?!