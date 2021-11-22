Jennifer Lopez Looks Like a Blushing Bride While Performing Marry Me Song at the 2021 AMAs

Jennifer Lopez's latest performance will leave your jaw...on the floor.
To nobody's surprise, the Marry Me actress shut down the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21. J.Lo turned heads at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, making sure all eyes were on her swoonworthy look and mesmerizing performance.
The music sensation returned to the American Music Awards stage to debut her new single for a live audience, "On My Way," which is from her upcoming rom-com, Marry Me, also starring Owen Wilson and Maluma.
For the ballad, the superstar delivered a bridal fashion moment that gave us some Sex and the City vibes. And we couldn't help but wonder....is J.Lo a Carrie?!
While the "Jenny On the Block" singer didn't grace us with her fashionable presence on the red carpet, she more than made up for it by staging an outfit change during her performance.
Starting off the ballad wearing a black suit jacket, the JLo Beauty founder walked behind a screen projecting scenes from Marry Me before stepping out in a blush corset dress with a tulle skirt and veil. The skirt gave us Carrie Bradshaw while the hair accessory delivered big bridal energy.
Last year, J.Lo and Maluma took the AMAs by storm with their performance of "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely."
The dynamic duo's show was so sexy that fans couldn't help but compare it to Beyoncé's risqué performance of "Drunk in Love" at the 2014 Grammy Awards.
Just last week, the mom of two opened up about her new film and whether or not she'd consider getting married again.
"Yeah, I guess," she said during an appearance on Today on Nov. 18. "You know me, I'm a romantic. I always have been." The mom of two jokingly added, "I've been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after for sure. One hundred percent."
In fact, a source previously told E! News that she and Ben Affleck, who rekindled their romance earlier this year, have started thinking about their future together.
"They are madly in love," the insider shared. "Spending time in different cities during the week has made them miss each other like crazy and fall even more in love."
The source added, "They are making many plans and looking forward to their future together."
But don't expect for Ben to get down on one knee just yet. A separate source previously told E! News the couple is "completely on the same page" about not rushing into anything.
"They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot," the insider explained in July. "They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary."
Despite holding off on getting engaged, the source reiterated that the two are head over heels for each other. As the insider put it, "They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her. It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match."
Click here for the latest updates on the 2021 American Music Awards.