Machine Gun Kelly and His Daughter Casie Just Rocked the Red Carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards

Talk about the ultimate daddy-daughter date!

While Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 American Music Awards, the "Bloody Valentine" singer decided to bring a different date to this year's show: his 12-year-old daughter Casie!

MGK walked the red carpet at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles with his only child, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. The rocker sported a custom-made Ashton Michael look, including a knit sweater with pearl and chain embellishments and a matching pearl choker, while Casie rocked a chic long black halter dress designed by Valentino.