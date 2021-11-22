People's Choice Awards

Machine Gun Kelly and His Daughter Casie Just Rocked the Red Carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly posed with his 12-year-old daughter Casie in matching black outfits on the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night.

Talk about the ultimate daddy-daughter date!

While Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 American Music Awards, the "Bloody Valentine" singer decided to bring a different date to this year's show: his 12-year-old daughter Casie!

MGK walked the red carpet at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles with his only child, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. The rocker sported a custom-made Ashton Michael look, including a knit sweater with pearl and chain embellishments and a matching pearl choker, while Casie rocked a chic long black halter dress designed by Valentino. 

And Casie proved to be a good luck charm for her dad, who took home the award for Favorite Rock Artist and the duo showed off an adorable handshake before Kelly headed to the stage.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

"Hilarious," the 31-year-old said with a laugh, before revealing the category wasn't initially supposed to be televised before his "fans spoke very loudly, so I want to give them some credit." 

Kelly who is also set to present at the AMAs, then ended his speech saying, "I read a headline that said the age of the rock star is dead but it looks pretty alive to me!"

We agree.

And before MGK and Megan Fox fans freak out over her absence from the AMAs, the Jennifer's Body actress is currently filming a movie. Our favorite twin flames are still burnin'!

