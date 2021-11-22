Madelyn Cline Has Revenge Dress Moment at the 2021 AMAs After Chase Stokes Split

Ready, set, glam!
Top artists and newcomers alike pulled out all of the stops for the 2021 American Music Awards, which were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21. In fact, celebrities dropped jaws with their dazzling and daring designs on the red carpet.
Considering last year's awards season had to be reimagined amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's no surprise that music's biggest and brightest went above and beyond in the fashion department.
Case in point? Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline oozed with glamour in a very risqué look that appeared to be her very own take on the revenge dress, a Gen-Z version if you will, following her split from co-star Chase Strokes.
The Netflix actress sizzled in a black Mônot design that showed off her toned physique with its extreme midriff cut-outs. She paired her fierce look with long-sleeve gloves, black pumps and dainty silver bracelets.
Madelyn's major red carpet moment comes a few weeks after she and Chase decided to call it quits after dating for more than one year.
The two, who play beloved couple John B and Sarah Cameron on the Netflix series, ended their romance months before the news broke on Nov. 1, People reported at the time.
Last June, the pair decided to make their relationship public, with Chase posting romantic photos of their beach date. He cheekily captioned his Instagram, "Cats outta the bag."
In April, they celebrated their one-year anniversary with sweet social media tributes and never-before-seen photos of each other.
"Thanks for helping me keep track of my belongings for a whole year (: adore u," Madelyn wrote, while Chase posted, "365 w/ u."
But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Earlier this month, a source exclusively told E! News that they "have been done for a while," and that Madelyn has since moved on from their split.
According to the insider, the 23-year-old actress "has been over it for a long time and talking to other people casually."
In fact, the source explained that Madelyn is "living her single girl moment."
From the looks of her latest red carpet moment, it's clear she's entered a new era!