Olivia Rodrigo's Red Carpet Debut at the 2021 American Music Awards Was Anything But Sour

Trust us, this red carpet look is good 4 u.

Olivia Rodrigo is the most-nominated artist at the 2021 American Music Awards and she arrived on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles looking every bit like one of the biggest stars in music.

Making her debut at the AMAs, the 18-year-old rocked a sequined lilac halter gown designed by David Koma, complete with a feathered bottom. AS her dress was slightly see-through, the sour singer wore high-waisted briefs underneath and silver heels. She completed her glam look by styling her long brunette hair in soft waves and effortless makeup.