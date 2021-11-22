Cardi B Turns Heads at the 2021 American Music Awards in Her Boldest Red Carpet Look Yet

Cardi B, is that you?
The 29-year-old rapper turned heads while walking the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21. Cardi B arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a head-to-toe look by Schiaparelli that consisted of a black gown, a black veil, a gold mask, gold earrings and matching gloves.
It's certainly a big night for the "Bartier Cardi" star. Not only is she hosting the award show, but she's also nominated in three categories, including Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist as well as Favorite Music Video and Favorite Hip-Hop Song for her hit "Up." If Cardi B wins, she'll add to the five AMA trophies she already has on her shelf.
So what can fans expect from the evening's emcee? "If you ever liked watching my old videos or if you ever liked me going live as you guys have seen, that's what it's gonna give," Cardi B told Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart on a recent episode of E!'s Daily Pop. "That's what I'm giving. I'm giving me."
Her hosting debut is one of the many memorable moments Cardi B has had this year.
In addition to dropping "Up" and being featured on Lizzo's "Rumors," she welcomed her second child, a son whose name has yet to be revealed, with Offset. The couple are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture.
Cardi B is one of many A-list artists fans will see at the 2021 AMAs. BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Chlöe, Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Bad Bunny, Tainy, Julieta Venegas, Machine Gun Kelly, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Mickey Guyton, Coldplay, Diplo, Måneskin, Walker Hayes, Zoe Wees, Givēon and Tyler, The Creator are all set to perform. In addition, Billy Porter, Brandy, JoJo Siwa, Winnie Harlow, Anthony Ramos, Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, JB Smoove, Liza Koshy, Marsai Martin and Madelyn Cline will present.
