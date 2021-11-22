People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Cardi B Turns Heads at the 2021 American Music Awards in Her Boldest Red Carpet Look Yet

Cardi is ready to party! The host of the 2021 AMAs walked the red carpet in a look designed by Schiaparelli that consisted of a gold mask and black gown.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 22, 2021 12:21 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesAmerican Music AwardsCardi B
Watch: Cardi B Talks Hosting 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B, is that you?

The 29-year-old rapper turned heads while walking the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21. Cardi B arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a head-to-toe look by Schiaparelli that consisted of a black gown, a black veil, a gold mask, gold earrings and matching gloves.

It's certainly a big night for the "Bartier Cardi" star. Not only is she hosting the award show, but she's also nominated in three categories, including Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist as well as Favorite Music Video and Favorite Hip-Hop Song for her hit "Up." If Cardi B wins, she'll add to the five AMA trophies she already has on her shelf.

So what can fans expect from the evening's emcee? "If you ever liked watching my old videos or if you ever liked me going live as you guys have seen, that's what it's gonna give," Cardi B told Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart on a recent episode of E!'s Daily Pop. "That's what I'm giving. I'm giving me."

photos
The Most Cardi B Things Cardi B Has Ever Said

Her hosting debut is one of the many memorable moments Cardi B has had this year.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

In addition to dropping "Up" and being featured on Lizzo's "Rumors," she welcomed her second child, a son whose name has yet to be revealed, with Offset. The couple are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture.

Cardi B is one of many A-list artists fans will see at the 2021 AMAs. BTS, Jennifer LopezChlöeOlivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Bad Bunny, Tainy, Julieta Venegas, Machine Gun Kelly, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Mickey Guyton, ColdplayDiplo, Måneskin, Walker Hayes, Zoe WeesGivēon and Tyler, The Creator are all set to perform. In addition, Billy Porter, Brandy, JoJo Siwa, Winnie Harlow, Anthony Ramos, Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, JB Smoove, Liza Koshy, Marsai Martin and Madelyn Cline will present.

To see the stars as they arrive, click here.

Trending Stories

1

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

2

Carole Baskin Responds to Claim That Husband Don Lewis May Be Alive

3

Camila Cabello Shows Off Icy Makeover After Shawn Mendes Break Up

4

Selena Gomez's Mom Slams Body Shamers, Reveals Near-Fatal Illness

5
Exclusive

Why Shawn Mendes "Initiated" Split From Camila Cabello After 2 Years

Latest News

2021 American Music Awards: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Olivia Rodrigo's Red Carpet Debut at the AMAs Was Anything But Sour

Cardi B Turns Heads at 2021 AMAs in Her Boldest Red Carpet Look Yet

Jussie Smollett Makes First Celeb Appearance in 2 Years Ahead of Trial

Freida Pinto Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband Cory Tran

Tennis Star Peng Shuai Resurfaces in Video Call After Disappearance

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Happy During Movie Night With Travis Barker