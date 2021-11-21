People's Choice Awards

2021 American Music Awards: See Every Show-Stopping Look as the Stars Arrive

Top artists and newcomers alike stepped out in style to celebrate the 2021 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. But don't just take our word for it, see all of the fab looks on the red carpet below!

By Alyssa Morin Nov 21, 2021 11:55 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesAmerican Music Awards
It's that time of year again!

The 2021 American Music Awards kicked off with a bang on Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Music's biggest and brightest stars shut down the red carpet with fabulous and fierce fashion.

From dressing in over-the-top looks to pushing the boundaries with risky designs, celebrities didn't miss a beat in the style department. Not that fans would expect anything less, of course!

And with Cardi B slated to host the ceremony, you know fans are in for a real fashion treat throughout the night. As the rapper previously stated about her role, "When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!"

Plus, nominees Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee StallionBad Bunny and several others are scheduled to perform, which can only mean their sets are guaranteed to be just as epic as their onstage looks.

But before awards are handed out and music's top artists hit the stage, take a closer look at all of the stylish red carpet moments in our gallery below!

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Cardi B

In Schiaparelli.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo

In David Koma.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Bad Bunny
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
BTS

In Louis Vuitton.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Becky G

In Raisa Vanessa.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Marsai Martin

In Missoni.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Diplo
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kali Uchis
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Tainy
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
JoJo

In Usama Ishtay.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Giveon
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Ian Smith & Matthew Taylor
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Iann Dior

In Raf Simons.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Blake Gray & Amelie Zilber
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Walker Hayes & Laney Beville Hayes
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
New Kids on the Block
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Pierson Wodzynski
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Rod Thill
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Gunna
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Nav
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Rachel Lindsay
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Brittany Broski
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Meredith Duxbury
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Zoe Wees
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Tate McRae
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Taurus
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Larray

In  Gucci.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Coi Leray
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Anthony Ramos
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Dante Bowe
4

2021 American Music Awards: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

5

Camila Cabello Shows Off Icy Makeover After Shawn Mendes Break Up

