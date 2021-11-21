Freida Pinto Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband Cory Tran

Actress Freida Pinto and Cory Tran have welcomed their first child together!

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, Nov. 21, the Slumdog Millionaire actress penned a birthday tribute to her photographer husband and simultaneously revealed the birth of their first child together: a boy named Rumi-Ray.

To mark both celebrations, Pinto shared two images of her and Tran with their new bundle of joy. The first image featured Tran sleeping with the newborn resting on his chest, while the second snapshot saw Rumi-Ray and his mother cuddled close together. Both images purposefully hid the newborn's face, including covering it up with an angel emoji in his photo with Pinto.

In her moving birthday message, Pinto shared she was "grateful" to have Tran as her partner and that their child was "one lucky boy" to have him as his dad.

"Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life," she wrote. "To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that!"