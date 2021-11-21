Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai Resurfaces in Video Call After Disappearance

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said in a video call with International Olympic Committee officials that she is safe and well, the group said, which comes almost three weeks after she sparked global concerns over her mysterious disappearance following her allegations of sexual assault against a former vice premier.

Audio of the 35-year-old athlete speaking was not released and she has made no public comments. However, on Sunday, Nov. 21, the IOC summarized her remarks and shared a photo of Peng on a TV screen speaking to the group's president, Thomas Bach, and two more of its officials, smiling while appearing amid a backdrop of stuffed animal toys.

"At the beginning of the 30-minute call, Peng Shuai thanked the IOC for its concern about her well-being," the group said in a statement. "She explained that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time. That is why she prefers to spend her time with friends and family right now. Nevertheless, she will continue to be involved in tennis, the sport she loves so much."