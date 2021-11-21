Kourtney Kardashian Looks Happier Than Ever During Beachside Movie Night With Travis Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Family Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's most recent date night was straight out of a rom-com.

The two lovebirds, who got engaged in October after dating for less than a year, enjoyed a romantic beachside movie night on Saturday, Nov. 20. The couple got into the holiday spirit early and watched the Christmas classic, Home Alone.

"Best night ever," the Blink-182 drummer wrote on Instagram Stories, alongside behind-the-scenes footage of their evening. "love you @kourtneykardash."

Making Kravis' hang out even sweeter? At one point, the pair cuddled up and wrapped their arms around each other as they watched a fireworks display on the beach. Per a video clip Kourtney posted on Instagram on Saturday night, she looked happier than ever at that moment, flashing a wide smile as she held onto her fiancé.

The couple even twinned in matching skeleton-printed outfits, which they recently rocked during Travis' birthday week earlier this month.