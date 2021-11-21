See Elon Musk's Son X AE A-Xii Steal the Show in SpaceX Video

Elon Musk is an out-of-this-world father.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the 50-year-old entrepreneur, Tesla, and SpaceX founder delivered a virtual presentation at the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine with a very special guest in attendance: his son, X AE A-Xii Musk.
As Elon shared the latest developments surrounding SpaceX's reusable spacecraft, Starship, baby X was all smiles as he happily listened to the presentation while sitting on his dad's lap.
The 18-month-old, whom Elon welcomed with ex-partner Grimes back in May 2020, cuddled in close as he watched a video segment from his dad's talk, adorably babbling throughout the entire clip and pointing at the spaceships in the sky with excitement.
When the video ended, X raised his hand in the air and showed off his own presentation skills by joining his dad's talk and greeting the other attendees, saying: "hi!" He followed up his introduction with a cute little dance, which made Elon laugh.
Noticing that baby X was pulling everyone's attention away from the important interstellar matters at hand with his adorable antics, Elon eventually passed his little one to another person who took the young star out of the room.
Elon has shared glimpses of his sweet relationship with his youngest son on social media in the past. Two months after he was born, Elon posted an image on Twitter holding baby X and gazing at him proudly with the caption "das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen," which translates from German to "the baby cannot use a spoon yet."
In February, Elon shared a snapshot online of his baby boy tugging onto the collar of his shirt while he spoke on the phone.
Although Elon and Grimes officially split in September, the businessman and singer are committed to raising X together, previously telling Page Six: "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms."