See Elon Musk's Son X AE A-Xii Steal the Show in SpaceX Video

Watch : Grimes Shares FIRST Glimpse of Her Son With Elon Musk's Nursery

Elon Musk is an out-of-this-world father.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the 50-year-old entrepreneur, Tesla, and SpaceX founder delivered a virtual presentation at the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine with a very special guest in attendance: his son, X AE A-Xii Musk.

As Elon shared the latest developments surrounding SpaceX's reusable spacecraft, Starship, baby X was all smiles as he happily listened to the presentation while sitting on his dad's lap.

The 18-month-old, whom Elon welcomed with ex-partner Grimes back in May 2020, cuddled in close as he watched a video segment from his dad's talk, adorably babbling throughout the entire clip and pointing at the spaceships in the sky with excitement.

When the video ended, X raised his hand in the air and showed off his own presentation skills by joining his dad's talk and greeting the other attendees, saying: "hi!" He followed up his introduction with a cute little dance, which made Elon laugh.