Camila Cabello Shows Off Icy Makeover With Sexy Selfies After Shawn Mendes Breakup

Watch : Why Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes REALLY Broke Up

"My Oh My," Camila Cabello will give you chills with her latest look.

The Cinderella star appeared to emulate her character by getting dolled up in a larger-than-life baby blue outfit on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Taking to Instagram with two sexy selfies, Camila showed off her icy fashion moment, which entailed a plunging neckline, dramatic ruffled sleeves and a neck collar. The "Havana" singer even sported matching blue hair, and paired her dazzling style with shimmery holographic blue eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

"I clean up ok," the 24-year-old music sensation captioned her post.

Camila's fierce selfies come less than a week after she and Shawn Mendes announced that they both decided to break up after dating for more than two years.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the two said in a joint statement, which they shared to their respective Instagram accounts. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."