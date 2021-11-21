Watch Blue Ivy Carter Help Induct Dad Jay-Z into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Watch : Blue Ivy Carter Shows Off Superstar Dance Moves

Blue Ivy Carter is all grown up and one proud daughter!

The 9-year-old, the eldest of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children, made a rare public appearance in a pre-recorded tribute video to her dad played during his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month. The ceremony honoring the 2021 inductees aired on HBO on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The tribute video to the rapper and producer was later released. Blue Ivy appears at the end of the clip, following Beyoncé and more than 30 other celebs, with each participate reciting a Jay-Z lyric.

"Congrats S. Carter, ghost writer. You paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter," Blue Ivy said, reciting an altered and censored version of her dad's 1998 track "Ride or Die," before bursting out laughing.

Celebrity participants included Kevin Hart, Rihanna, Halle Berry, David Letterman, Chris Rock, Ed Sheeran, Idris Elba, Lin-Manuel Miranda, LeBron James, Alicia Keys, Common, DJ Khaled, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Rashida Jones, Lena Waithe, Questlove, Jamie Foxx, Trevor Noah, Kerry Washington, Chris Martin, Aziz Ansari, Usher, Rick Ross, Pharrell Williams, Lupita Nyong'o, Queen Latifah, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler Perry. Jay-Z's mom, Gloria Carter, also spoke.