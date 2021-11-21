Joe Giudice Is Fighting to Return to the U.S. After Italy Deportation

As for his relationship with his ex-wife, who recently got engaged to businessman Luis Ruelas? Joe said, "Teresa and I are in a good place and I wish her nothing but happiness from the bottom of my heart."

Joe and Teresa called it quits in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage, and finalized their divorce a year later in September 2020. Joe previously told E! News he and the RHONJ star would always have a special bond, and would continue to remain cordial to co-parent their children.

"I've known Teresa since she was born," he told E! News last October. "My father drove her father to the hospital and she was born. Their family was from my town over here, where I was born, and her parents knew my parents when they were in the old country here so we go back a long way. I can't get mad at her. She's the mother of my four daughters and she's taking care of them right now because obviously I can't."

"What am I going to do, have the kids move here to a country that they don't even know the language?" he continued. "That would be a disaster. That'll be even worse. So the only thing we can do is try to make things the best we can. It's a shame what they had to go through, those kids. Thank God they're tough kids but it's still a damn shame. At the end of the day, you know, we're doing our best."