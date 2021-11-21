Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out of 2021 American Music Awards Performance With BTS

Watch : Necessary Realness: BTS & Meg Thee Stallion Get Ready to "Butter"

It's a sad day, hotties.

Megan Thee Stallion announced that she's no longer performing at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21. The award-winning rapper, who was scheduled to hit the stage with BTS to perform their hit track, "Butter," shared the news on Saturday, Nov. 20.

"Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend," Megan wrote on Twitter, adding two crying emojis. "I'm so sad! I really can't wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!"

The 26-year-old musician didn't disclose any additional details.

E! News has reached out to Megan's reps, as well as the American Music Awards for comment, but we have yet to receive a response.

The awards show did, however, issue a statement regarding the star's news, sharing on Twitter, "We will miss you, @theestallion! [red heart emoji]"