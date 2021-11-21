Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out of 2021 American Music Awards Performance With BTS

It's a sad day, hotties.
Megan Thee Stallion announced that she's no longer performing at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21. The award-winning rapper, who was scheduled to hit the stage with BTS to perform their hit track, "Butter," shared the news on Saturday, Nov. 20.
"Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend," Megan wrote on Twitter, adding two crying emojis. "I'm so sad! I really can't wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!"
The 26-year-old musician didn't disclose any additional details.
E! News has reached out to Megan's reps, as well as the American Music Awards for comment, but we have yet to receive a response.
The awards show did, however, issue a statement regarding the star's news, sharing on Twitter, "We will miss you, @theestallion! [red heart emoji]"
Fans offered their support to the "Body" rapper in the comments section, with one follower writing, "I hope everything is okay. Take care."
"OMG NOOOO!!!" another person responded. "I'm so sorry Megan, we hope whatever is going on in your life gets sorted out as soon as possible, and that someday we'll have a performance with you and
@BTS_twt. Take care!!!"
Someone else added, "Oh no megan, don't worry, the important thing is that you are well, There will be another occasion where you can present yourself together with the boys and we will wait for them."
The American Music Awards confirmed that BTS will perform not once, but twice during tomorrow's ceremony. The K-Pop group is nominated for three awards, including Favorite Pop Song for "Butter," Favorite Pop Duo or Group and the prestigious Artist of the Year.
Additionally, Megan is also in the running to win three awards. She is nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Hip-Hop Album for Good News and Favorite Trending Song for "Body."
Others scheduled to perform at the star-studded event are Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, who will make her debut at the show, Tyler, The Creator, Diplo and many others.
Cardi B will take the reigns as the host, previously sharing in a statement, "When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!"
The 2021 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. on ABC.
