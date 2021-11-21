People's Choice Awards

See All the PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Going Public With Their Romance

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson sealed it with a... little hand holding and Hot Dog on a Stick. See photos of the pair's new PDA moment, following E! News' confirmation of their romance.

Live from Palm Springs, it's the new It Couple! And some Hot Dog on a Stick.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson confirmed their romance while holding hands in the California desert city on Wednesday, Nov. 17, the same day photos of them celebrating Pete's 28th birthday together were made public.

Kim, dressed in a tank top and sweat pants, and Pete, wearing a black T-shirt and plaid pajamas from her SKIMS brand, were spotted inside an Escalade, along with other people, an eyewitness told E! News. Security guards were photographed bringing inside the vehicle a box from a Hot Dog on a Stick eatery, located in a nearby shopping mall. On a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim signaled the fast food brand was her favorite.

Pete and Kim were later seen walking out of the car, holding hands. The two then entered another vehicle, a Maybach, and stayed inside for several minutes before Pete exited the vehicle and returned to the Escalade, the eyewitness said. He then traveled to the local airport and was photographed smoking with several friends, while wearing full SKIMS PJs. Kim was later spotted on her own, wearing a similar outfit.

Later that day, rapper Flavor Flav posted on Instagram a pic of himself with the two and Kris Jenner at Pete's birthday party, with the latter three wearing the same PJs seen on the guest of honor during his PDA moment with Kim.

Although Pete and Kim have been spotted on multiple dinner dates in recent weeks, their latest outing was the first sign that the pair has taken their friendship to the next level.

A source told E! News on Thursday, Nov. 18, that Kim and Pete are now officially dating. 

"Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else," the source revealed. "She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

The SKIMS founder, 41, is "very smitten" over the Saturday Night Live star. It marks her first public relationship since filing for divorce from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in February.

"[Pete] makes her laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him," the insider said, adding that she feels "giddy" around him.

Although he works on the NBC comedy show in New York, the source explained that the pair are "making the distance work and have plans to continue seeing each other" as they're "casually dating."

Pete has previously been romantically linked with Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale, who recently hinted at why he's so alluring. Kate not-so-subtly liked an Instagram post that read, "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality."

Seems like Kim knows just what she means. See all the pics of their Palm Springs rendezvous below. 

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID
Palm Springs Date

On Nov. 17, 2021. Kim and Pete were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, Calif. where they celebrated his 28th birthday together, along with her mom Kris Jenner.

Here is Kim exiting an Escalade, where she was seated with Pete and other people.

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID
PDA Alert

After receiving a box of food from Hot Dog on a Stick, and spending some time in the Escalade, the two walk out holding hands.

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID
Follow Me

Kim walks to Pete.

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID
Pete and His Lady

Pete smiles as he leads Kim.

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID
Chillin in SKIMS PJs

Kim is spotted wearing a different outfit after her meeting with Pete.

