Emma Roberts, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Others Showcase Chic Styles at Louis Vuitton Event

A fashion feast!

On Friday, Nov. 19, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars stepped out in their finest attire to celebrate an intimate dinner hosted by Louis Vuitton's artistic director, Nicolas Ghesquière, at Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

Miranda Kerr, Emma Roberts, Jurnee Smollett, Jaden Smith, Squid Game's HoYeon Jung, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka and You's Victoria Pedretti were just a few celebrities who scored an invite to the annual fête, which raises a toast to up-and-coming talent in Hollywood.

"This has always been a casual way to get together outside of the show schedule when we are not in a rush and really have time for a quality moment, real discussion, and to meet some of the new talent in L.A.—many of whom have become our collaborators," Nicolas told Vogue at the dinner. "We've been missing each other, so it was nice to set up a chill moment."