Emma Roberts, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Others Showcase Chic Styles at Louis Vuitton Event

Hollywood's up-and-coming talent had a night full of glitz and glamour to celebrate an intimate dinner hosted by Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton's artistic director.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 20, 2021 7:14 PM
FashionRed CarpetSightingsPartiesCelebritiesEvents
Watch: Billie Eilish Decked Out in Louis Vuitton - What the Fashion (S2, Ep27)

A fashion feast!

On Friday, Nov. 19, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars stepped out in their finest attire to celebrate an intimate dinner hosted by Louis Vuitton's artistic director, Nicolas Ghesquière, at Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

Miranda Kerr, Emma Roberts, Jurnee Smollett, Jaden Smith, Squid Game's HoYeon Jung, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka and You's Victoria Pedretti were just a few celebrities who scored an invite to the annual fête, which raises a toast to up-and-coming talent in Hollywood.

"This has always been a casual way to get together outside of the show schedule when we are not in a rush and really have time for a quality moment, real discussion, and to meet some of the new talent in L.A.—many of whom have become our collaborators," Nicolas told Vogue at the dinner. "We've been missing each other, so it was nice to set up a chill moment."

photos
Party Pics: Hollywood

But despite how low-key the dinner was, according to the fashion designer, that doesn't mean A-listers and newcomers alike didn't dress to impress. 

See all of the fabulous fashion moments from the event in our gallery below!

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Emma Roberts
Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Naomi Osaka
Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Phoebe Dynevor
Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Jaden Smith
Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Victoria Pedretti
Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Hoyeon Jung
Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Miranda Kerr
Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Sarah Paulson
Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Chloë Grace Moretz
Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Ava DuVernay
Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Maria Bakalova
Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Cody Fern
Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Jurnee Smollett
Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Este Haim, Danielle Haim & Alana Haim
Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Camila Morrone

