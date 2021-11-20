Britney Spears Calls on Stars to Speak Out Against "Abusive System" After Conservatorship's Termination

Watch : Britney Spears Thanks Fans: "You Guys Saved My Life"

Britney Spears is calling on celebrities to speak out against her "abusive" conservatorship.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, Christina Aguilera was talking to the press on the Latin Grammys red carpet when she was asked if she had spoken to Britney since the conservatorship was terminated. In response, Christina's apparent publicist told the reporter, "No, we're not doing that today. I'm sorry."

As the "Beautiful" singer walked away, she expressed, "I can't, but I'm happy for her!"

The day after the event, Britney posted the interview on her Instagram Story and expressed disappointment about Christina's interaction with the press.

"I love and adore everyone who supported me," Britney captioned the brief clip. "But refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!"

She continued, "13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I'm the one who went through it!!!"