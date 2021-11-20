Everything We Know About the Death of Model Christy Giles

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The death of model Christy Giles has led authorities to launch an investigation after she was found lifeless outside of a Los Angeles-area hospital almost a week ago.

On Nov. 13, Giles, 24, was pronounced dead at the Southern California Hospital in Culver City, Calif. According to her husband Jan Cilliers, she was left on the sidewalk near the medical center after a night out with friends.

One of Giles' friends who was with her that night, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, was left at another hospital, according to ABC7 Eyewitness News.

The Los Angeles Police Department previously told E! News, "Detectives are investigating the incident as an undetermined death and it is an ongoing investigation."

Authorities continue to investigate Giles' sudden passing and are unable to confirm whether they suspect "foul play." A homicide division is handling the investigation.

Here is what we know about the case so far: