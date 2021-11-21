People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Target's Black Friday Deals Are Here Early!

Ditch the crowds and save big on Dyson vacuums, smart TVs, kitchen appliances, toys and more!

By Emily Spain Nov 21, 2021 1:00 PMTags
FashionHomeShoppingBlack Friday / Cyber MondayShop With E!Daily DealsShop SalesShop FashionShop Home
E-Comm:Target Early Black Friday Deals E! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

'Tis the season to save big at Target!

Today marks the first day of the retailer's week-long Black Friday savings event, so you don't have to wait until Friday or brave the crowds in-person. Below are the insane deals you can take advantage of until 11/27.

You can expect more deals to drop starting 11/25, so make sure to check back for more information. In the meantime, head on over to Target.com to save big and get everyone on your list, including yourself, something they'll cherish!

read
Best Black Friday Deals 2021 A to Z: Shop These Sales From the Comfort of Home

Apple AirPods Pro

These noise-cancelling headphones are perfect for the athletes, workaholics or music lovers on your list! They'll appreciate the customizable fit, 24 hours of listening time, plus sweat and water-resistant construction.

$250
$200
Target

PowerXL 10qt Dual Basket Air Fryer - Black

Whip up healthier meals in no time thanks to this air fryer, which comes loaded with eight one-touch presets on an LED touchscreen display. Additionally, this air fryer puts other models on the market to shame with its two 5-qt. baskets for XL 10-qt total capacity to help you cook for more people.

$200
$100
Target

Trending Stories

1

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

2

Shawn Booth Questions Authenticity of Past Kaitlyn Bristowe Engagement

3

Selena Gomez's Mom Slams Body Shamers, Reveals Near-Fatal Illness

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum

With strong suction and lightweight design, this cordless vacuum will get the job done whether your hardwood floors, upholstery or carpet need some help. Enjoy features like a 40 minute run time and a wall dock for easy charging. 

 

$380
$250
Target

IT Cosmetics Confidence Blockbuster Holiday Skincare Set

Score 30% off sets like this one! In the IT Cosmetics Confidence Blockbuster Holiday Skincare Set, you'll get a face moisturizer, eye cream, face cream and cleanser to help with skin concerns like uneven skin tone, fine lines and aging.

$55
$39
Target

Element 65-Inch 4K UHD Frameless Roku TV

You're saving $350! In addition to watching your favorite, shows and movies, you can enjoy Element's blazing-fast processor and highest-resolution display.

$650
$300
Target

Women's Three-Piece Pajama Set - White Mark

Cozy up in a new pair of PJs complete with a matching eye mask! Additionally, save up to 30% off on sleepwear for the rest of the family.

$45
$33
Target

CRUXGG Rotating Ceramic Nonstick Waffle Maker

Available exclusively at Target, this rotating ceramic nonstick waffle maker features six browning levels to help you craft the perfect waffle. Plus, enjoy easy clean up thanks to a dishwasher-safe drip tray.

$50
$40
Target

Oculus Quest 2: Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 128GB

Score a free $50 gift card with the purchase of the Oculus Quest 2! Besides getting two gifts in one, this virtual reality headset offers 50% more pixels than the original Quest and allows you to immerse yourself in video games, live concerts, groundbreaking films, exclusive events and more.

$300
Target

Marvel Avengers: Endgame Electronic Fist Roleplay Toy

Equipped with lights and sounds, your little one will feel invincible thanks to the power of the Infinity Stones! Not to mention, when you buy this toy, you'll get 50% off another select toy from Marvel, Beyblade, Play-Doh and more.

$21
Target

Still in the mood to shop and save? Check out Girlfriend Collective's biggest sale of the year!

Trending Stories

1

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

2

Selena Gomez's Mom Slams Body Shamers, Reveals Near-Fatal Illness

3

Monaco's Princess Charlene Is in a Treatment Facility Amid Poor Health

4

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

5

12 Must-Have Shoes From Amazon That Keep Selling Out

Latest News

Target's Black Friday Deals Are Here Early!

12 Must-Have Shoes From Amazon That Keep Selling Out

Exclusive

Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler Are Loving Their "More Relaxed" New Lives

The Craziest, Most Cardi B Things Cardi B Has Ever Said

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Joe Giudice Is Fighting to Return to the U.S. After Italy Deportation

Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out of 2021 AMAs Performance With BTS