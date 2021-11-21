Get Into Brie Mode With Our Fearless Total Bellas Gift Guide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've watched Brie and Nikki Bella compete in the WWE, star on Total Divas, and share their family life on Total Bellas and you're still craving some more Bella content, we found clothes, action figures, beauty products, and books to support the sisters and showcase your fandom for the famous family.
If you need a reminder to be just as "fearless" as Nikki, you should get this tank decorated with her catchphrase. If you have a Brie Mode-level alter ego, this top is a great choice. There are so many fun ways to fan out over the Total Bellas stars. Keep on scrolling to see our champion-level picks.
N+B Leave-in Conditioner 25+ Benefits For Daily Use
This will be your new hero beauty product. This leave-in conditioner from Brie and Nikki's line detangles, hydrates, prevents frizz, adds shine, and so much more. This spray has 25+ different hair benefits to restore and strengthen your hair to get a Bella-level shine.
The Bella Twins Bella Army Minimal Art Mask
If we are still in this mask-wearing era, we might as well use this as an opportunity to show some love for the Bella twins with this adorable red one.
The Bella Twins Minimal Art Lightweight Hoodie
If you're looking for a lightweight hoodie and you are a member of the Bella Army, this is just what you need. This sweatshirt is available in sizes ranging from S to 3XL.
Fearless Nikki (Nikki Bella) Tank Top
This "Fearless" tank comes in the signature Bella colors: red, black, and white, of course. But, you can also get this top in five other colors.
N+B Volumizing Shampoo
The sisters always have the most shiny, lustrous, hair, don't they? If you want to get the look, try out the shampoo from their line. This volumizing shampoo will give you that salon-level lift and keep your locks hydrated without weighing your hair down.
N+B Conditioner, Paraben-Free For All Hair Types and Textures
If you're going to use the shampoo, you might as well try the conditioner too, right? This conditioner strengthens your hair, leaving it smooth, strong, and shiny.
WWE Superstars Brie Bella Action Figure
Whether you want to keep this on display as a collectible or if you enjoy playing with action figures, you need this in your collection.
WWE Superstars Nikki Bella Action Figure
This Nikki Bella action figure is fearless and fashionable, just like Nikki herself.
Incomparable by Brie Bella & Nikki Bella
The sisters have been so open about their lives on reality TV, but they got even more vulnerable and spilled a lot of tea in their autobiography Incomparable.
The Bella Twins Bella Army Minimal Art Fitted V-Neck T-Shirt
Let the world know that you're a member of the Bella Army with this fitted v-neck top.
The Bella Twins Fearless Minimal Art Baby One-Piece
This onesie is perfect for the mini Bella fans out there.
Fearless Nikki (Nikki Bella) T-Shirt
This Fearless Nikki t-shirt is just what you need to support the support the WWE champion. It's available in 27 different color combinations.
The Bella Twins Minimal Art Mug
You'll feel ready to take on the day when you start the morning with a sip of tea or coffee from this red Bella Twins mug.
Nicole + Brizee Body Butter
Revitalize, replenish, and moisturize the skin with the Nicole + Brizee Body Butter. This ultra-hydrating product is free of sulfates, gluten, and parabens.
Nikki and Brie Bella Sticker
Turn anything you own into Bella Twins merch with this sticker depicting the sisters. Stick this on your water bottle, laptop, notebook, or anywhere else you see fit to rep the Bellas.
Daniel Bryan- WEA GIFT Premium T-Shirt
Show your support for Brie's husband Bryan Danielson, aka Daniel Bryan, with this shirt featuring his face and his go-to word.

If you want to take your Bryan fandom to another level, this shirt has his signature word on it three times.
WWE NERDS - The Bellas Run It Rule It T-Shirt
Remind the world who runs things with this t-shirt, which is also available in purple, blue, and grey.
Nikki Bella 'Stay Fearless' Essential T-Shirt
Channel your inner Nikki with this t-shirt emblazoned in her mantra, which is available in sizes ranging from S to 3XL.
Brie Bella Brie Mode Classic T-Shirt
This shirt is the perfect inspiration to get into Brie Mode.
Red 'Stay Fearless' Rhinestone Baseball Hat
This rhinestone-covered hat will take your Nikki Bella fandom to the next level.
