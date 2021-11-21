Get Into Brie Mode With Our Fearless Total Bellas Gift Guide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've watched Brie and Nikki Bella compete in the WWE, star on Total Divas, and share their family life on Total Bellas and you're still craving some more Bella content, we found clothes, action figures, beauty products, and books to support the sisters and showcase your fandom for the famous family.

If you need a reminder to be just as "fearless" as Nikki, you should get this tank decorated with her catchphrase. If you have a Brie Mode-level alter ego, this top is a great choice. There are so many fun ways to fan out over the Total Bellas stars. Keep on scrolling to see our champion-level picks.