Get Into Brie Mode With Our Fearless Total Bellas Gift Guide

We are celebrating Brie and Nikki Bella's birthday with Bella Twins t-shirts, mugs, action figures and more.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 21, 2021 2:00 PM
E-Comm: Total Bellas Gift GuideGetty Images, E! Illustration

If you've watched Brie and Nikki Bella compete in the WWE, star on Total Divas, and share their family life on Total Bellas and you're still craving some more Bella content, we found clothes, action figures, beauty products, and books to support the sisters and showcase your fandom for the famous family.

If you need a reminder to be just as "fearless" as Nikki, you should get this tank decorated with her catchphrase. If you have a Brie Mode-level alter ego, this top is a great choice. There are so many fun ways to fan out over the Total Bellas stars. Keep on scrolling to see our champion-level picks.

12 Sibling-Owned Brands That We're Obsessed With

N+B Leave-in Conditioner 25+ Benefits For Daily Use

 This will be your new hero beauty product. This leave-in conditioner from Brie and Nikki's line detangles, hydrates, prevents frizz, adds shine, and so much more. This spray has 25+ different hair benefits to restore and strengthen your hair to get a Bella-level shine.

$17
Amazon

The Bella Twins Bella Army Minimal Art Mask

If we are still in this mask-wearing era, we might as well use this as an opportunity to show some love for the Bella twins with this adorable red one.

$11
Redbubble

The Bella Twins Minimal Art Lightweight Hoodie

If you're looking for a lightweight hoodie and you are a member of the Bella Army, this is just what you need. This sweatshirt is available in sizes ranging from S to 3XL.

$38
Redbubble

Fearless Nikki (Nikki Bella) Tank Top

This "Fearless" tank comes in the signature Bella colors: red, black, and white, of course. But, you can also get this top in five other colors.

$20
$13
TeePublic

N+B Volumizing Shampoo

The sisters always have the most shiny, lustrous, hair, don't they? If you want to get the look, try out the shampoo from their line. This volumizing shampoo will give you that salon-level lift and keep your locks hydrated without weighing your hair down.

 

$14
Amazon

N+B Conditioner, Paraben-Free For All Hair Types and Textures

If you're going to use the shampoo, you might as well try the conditioner too, right? This conditioner strengthens your hair, leaving it smooth, strong, and shiny.

$14
Amazon

WWE Superstars Brie Bella Action Figure

Whether you want to keep this on display as a collectible or if you enjoy playing with action figures, you need this in your collection.

$20
Amazon

WWE Superstars Nikki Bella Action Figure

This Nikki Bella action figure is fearless and fashionable, just like Nikki herself.

$20
$15
Amazon

Incomparable by Brie Bella & Nikki Bella

The sisters have been so open about their lives on reality TV, but they got even more vulnerable and spilled a lot of tea in their autobiography Incomparable.

$16
Amazon

The Bella Twins Bella Army Minimal Art Fitted V-Neck T-Shirt

Let the world know that you're a member of the Bella Army with this fitted v-neck top.

$24
Redbubble

The Bella Twins Fearless Minimal Art Baby One-Piece

This onesie is perfect for the mini Bella fans out there.

$17
Redbubble

Fearless Nikki (Nikki Bella) T-Shirt

This Fearless Nikki t-shirt is just what you need to support the support the WWE champion. It's available in 27 different color combinations.

$20
$13
TeePublic

The Bella Twins Minimal Art Mug

You'll feel ready to take on the day when you start the morning with a sip of tea or coffee from this red Bella Twins mug.

$19
Redbubble

Nicole + Brizee Body Butter

Revitalize, replenish, and moisturize the skin with the Nicole + Brizee Body Butter. This ultra-hydrating product is free of sulfates, gluten, and parabens.

$17
Amazon

Nikki and Brie Bella Sticker

Turn anything you own into Bella Twins merch with this sticker depicting the sisters. Stick this on your water bottle, laptop, notebook, or anywhere else you see fit to rep the Bellas.

$4
Redbubble

Daniel Bryan- WEA GIFT Premium T-Shirt

Show your support for Brie's husband Bryan Danielson, aka Daniel Bryan, with this shirt featuring his face and his go-to word.

$29
Redbubble

Daniel Bryan- WEA GIFT Premium T-Shirt

If you want to take your Bryan fandom to another level, this shirt has his signature word on it three times.

$29
Redbubble

WWE NERDS - The Bellas Run It Rule It T-Shirt

Remind the world who runs things with this t-shirt, which is also available in purple, blue, and grey.

$22
Amazon

Nikki Bella 'Stay Fearless' Essential T-Shirt

Channel your inner Nikki with this t-shirt emblazoned in her mantra, which is available in sizes ranging from S to 3XL.

$23
Redbubble

Brie Bella Brie Mode Classic T-Shirt

This shirt is the perfect inspiration to get into Brie Mode.

$21
Redbubble

Red 'Stay Fearless' Rhinestone Baseball Hat

This rhinestone-covered hat will take your Nikki Bella fandom to the next level.

$65
Etsy

Looking for more reality TV-inspired shopping? We tracked down all of the outfits in the latest episode of The Bachelorette.

