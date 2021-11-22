The New This Is Us Teaser Has Us Missing the Pearsons Already

Just when we thought we were done shedding tears for This Is Us, NBC goes and drops an emotional teaser.
The brief 15-second video, exclusive to E! News, highlights some of the most tear-jerking moments we, the viewers, have experienced over the last five years. For instance, the clip kicks off with a scene from season one, in which Kate (Chrissy Metz) literally finds her voice by singing "Time After Time" to residents at a nursing home.
And if Kate's beautiful voice isn't enough to have you grabbing for some tissues, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) soon appears on screen, only to discuss her Alzheimer's diagnosis. "I'm not worried about the big stuff," she shares. "It's the little things I'm not ready to let go of yet."
The moment that has us openly sobbing? The look back at Randall (Sterling K. Brown) saying goodbye to his biological father, William (Ron Cephas Jones).
(Editor's Note: The "Memphis" episode may or may not have had E! News' TV Editor crying so hard that a neighbor knocked on her door out of concern...)
We'd be mad at NBC for getting us all emotional at our desks if this teaser didn't serve a bigger purpose. We're, of course, referring to the actual tease in the teaser: A longer, likely more emotional, trailer is dropping for the "final chapter" on Thanksgiving day.
So, not only have we warned you, but we've given you days to emotionally prepare for this drop.
News of the farewell season came back in May, with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman later confirming the news on Twitter. "Whoever casually first said 'All good things must come to an end' never had to end their favorite thing," he wrote at the time. "While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We'll work hard to stick the landing."
For what Fogelman has in store for the final season of This Is Us, be sure to catch the full trailer when it drops on Nov. 25.
The final chapter of This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Jan. 4 on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)