The New This Is Us Teaser Has Us Missing the Pearsons Already

Watch : "This Is Us" Star Chris Sullivan Shares Feelings on Show Ending Soon

Just when we thought we were done shedding tears for This Is Us, NBC goes and drops an emotional teaser.

The brief 15-second video, exclusive to E! News, highlights some of the most tear-jerking moments we, the viewers, have experienced over the last five years. For instance, the clip kicks off with a scene from season one, in which Kate (Chrissy Metz) literally finds her voice by singing "Time After Time" to residents at a nursing home.

And if Kate's beautiful voice isn't enough to have you grabbing for some tissues, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) soon appears on screen, only to discuss her Alzheimer's diagnosis. "I'm not worried about the big stuff," she shares. "It's the little things I'm not ready to let go of yet."

The moment that has us openly sobbing? The look back at Randall (Sterling K. Brown) saying goodbye to his biological father, William (Ron Cephas Jones).

(Editor's Note: The "Memphis" episode may or may not have had E! News' TV Editor crying so hard that a neighbor knocked on her door out of concern...)