Julia Stiles Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Preston Cook

Julia Stiles is going to be a mother of two!

On Thursday, Nov. 18, the Save the Last Dance actress attended the premiere of her upcoming movie, Humans, where she debuted her baby bump. The 40-year-old actress cradled her stomach in a black turtleneck dress, which highlighted the star's glowing skin.

Julia's rep later confirmed to E! News that she's pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Preston J. Cook early next year.

The actress hasn't discussed her pregnancy on social media, though she sparked some speculation when she promoted the podcast Dear Doula on her Instagram in October. Julia captioned a brief teaser, "OMG this is so great. Parents, you need this. Even if you don't have kids, you may just want to listen to Brandi's voice."

The 10 Things I Hate About You star is private when it comes to her life at home, but she's said that becoming a mother to her son, Strummer Cook, has made her a better actress.