This Is Us' Final Season Photos Include a Glimpse of Kate and Phillip

Get a first look at what's to come when This Is Us debuts its sixth and final season Jan. 4 on NBC.

These photos from season six of This Is Us will having you saying "Gee!"

On Friday, Nov. 19, NBC released a batch of first-look photos for This Is Us' sixth and final season, which premieres on Jan 4. And while 2022 will have us bidding farewell to the Pearsons, the new images hint that there's still plenty more to learn about the beloved TV family.

The photo album reveals that Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) are turning 41 in the premiere. "The Challenger" episode shows Randall sitting with his family, including his daughters (played by Eris Baker, Faithe Herman and Lyric Ross) and his wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), celebrating the big day over Zoom. It's safe to say that they're totally underwhelmed by this at-home party.

An '80s flashback also showcases another not-so-happy moment, with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) sitting with a sulking Randall, Kate and Kevin (Isabella Rose Landau, Kaz Womack, Ca'Ron Jaden Coleman).

It's not all doom and gloom, as Rebecca and Jack are also seen warmly embracing each other. In fact, Randall and Beth also seem to share some love in one snap.

As for Kate? Her pic noticeably doesn't include Toby (Chris Sullivan). This may not be so shocking, since the last moments of season five revealed an unexpected twist: Kate and Toby divorced, and Kate is preparing to say "I do" to Phillip (Chris Geere).

Speaking of Phillip, he's the one looking adoringly up at Kate in the new image. We have so many questions!

For a closer look at This Is Us' sixth season, scroll through the gallery below. 

NBC
Mom & Dad

Rebecca and Jack enjoy a moment together in this photo from season six of This Is Us.

NBC
Breakfast Trouble

The Big Three seem less than thrilled in this new image.

NBC
Randall & Beth

Beth appears to be giving Randall a pep talk.

NBC
On Set

Kevin is seen walking around a studio looking down-in-the-dumps.

NBC
Big Three Birthday

Turning 41 isn't fun when it's over Zoom.

NBC
Kate & Phillip

Phillip appears smitten with Kate in this sneak peek.

This Is Us returns for its final season on Tuesday, Jan. 4 on NBC.  

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

