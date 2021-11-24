Kenan Thompson's Funniest Saturday Night Live Moments Ever

Watch : Kenan Thompson to Host 2021 People's Choice Awards

Being a master of comedy comes natural to Kenan Thompson.

The 2021 People's Choice Awards host-with-the-most not only makes being funny look effortless, but he also looks like he's having the time of his life doing it! At 43-years-old, the All That alum has been carving out his own place in comedy for nearly three decades.

And, for the past 18 years, the Emmy-nominated Kenan star has been making us LOL every weekend as the longest-running cast member on the NBC series Saturday Night Live.

Whether it was uncanny impressions of Al Sharpton and Steve Harvey, or mock music videos about missing President Barack Obama, Thompson brings his multi-hyphenate talents and delivers his A-game season after season.

The Good Burger entertainer is also in the running to possibly take home two PCAs trophies this year for The Comedy TV Star and The Male TV Star for his legendary work on SNL.