Kenan Thompson's Funniest Saturday Night Live Moments Ever

Being a master of comedy comes natural to Kenan Thompson.
The 2021 People's Choice Awards host-with-the-most not only makes being funny look effortless, but he also looks like he's having the time of his life doing it! At 43-years-old, the All That alum has been carving out his own place in comedy for nearly three decades.
And, for the past 18 years, the Emmy-nominated Kenan star has been making us LOL every weekend as the longest-running cast member on the NBC series Saturday Night Live.
Whether it was uncanny impressions of Al Sharpton and Steve Harvey, or mock music videos about missing President Barack Obama, Thompson brings his multi-hyphenate talents and delivers his A-game season after season.
The Good Burger entertainer is also in the running to possibly take home two PCAs trophies this year for The Comedy TV Star and The Male TV Star for his legendary work on SNL.
Check out the list below of Kenan's funniest Saturday Night Live moments ever before he hosts the 2021 PCAs on Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. And catch up on season one of Thompson's NBC show Kenan on Peacock any time!
(E!, Peacock and NBC are all part of the NBCUniversal family)
1. Funeral Service: Thompson and Scarlett Johansson, the duo we didn't know we needed, perform an iconic musical tribute to their late friend David, the dentist.
2. Diner Lobster: Kenan surprises and serenades John Mulaney and fellow Saturday Night Live cast members as a regal lobster awaiting his horrible fate. We dare you to try and not laugh when Thompson says "who am I?" (Spoiler: you're going to laugh because it's impossible not to).
3. Romance Bookstore: We swear you'll never look at a bookstore the same way after this hilarious skit where Thompson, Aidy Bryant and John Cena act out the stories they're selling.
4. Eternal Spark of Love: Office Romance: If Thompson's eyes don't get your funny bones going, then Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Lopez's obsession with ventriloquist dummies will.
5. Politics Nation: Voter I.D. Disaster: Uncanny impressions and hilarity ensue in this sketch where Thompson plays Al Sharpton, as real-life Al Sharpton is a statistical analyst and the two rate the president's popularity amongst Black voters.
6. Sump'n Claus: Rewatching this festive song every year will become a holiday tradition in this faux music video where folks who make the naughty list are visited by Sump'n Claus. Did we mention it's also just so catchy?
7. What Up With That?: Thompson's talents are on full showcase in this mock Christmas Spectacular with Samuel L. Jackson and Carrie Brownstein.
8. Family Feud: Extended Family: Thompson leads a LOL-worthy Steve Harvey impression as he moderates a head-to-head gaming showdown between a man (Tracey Morgan) and his new family vs. his former one led by Leslie Jones.
9. Come Back, Barack: Chance the Rapper lends his rhyme rapping chops in this mock boy band music video wishing former President Obama would come back.
10. Black Jeopardy: This topical giggle fest spearheads with Thompson as host Darnell as Saturday Night Live cast members compete against the legendary Tom Hanks.
11. Them Trumps: Thompson's reimagining of a certain former United States president as if he were Black is nothing short of essential viewing.
12. Two Worlds Collide: This delicious digital short marries comedy and country music as Andy Samberg professes his love for Reba McEntire played by Thompson.
13. Black Panther New Scene: try to keep a straight face when Thompson, Uncle M'Butu, joins forces with Sterling K. Brown in this exclusive deleted clip of an ancestral family reunion.
14. Weekend Update: The Village People on Donald Trump Using Their Music: We did not know seeing Saturday Night Live cast members dressed up and dancing as The Village People was something we needed in our lives, and now we can't imagine life without it.