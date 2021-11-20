Inside Adele's Most Revealing Year Yet as She Bares Her Heart on 30

Watch : Adele "Embarrassed" Over Failed Marriage

In case you hadn't been feeling enough feels in the deepest reaches of your heart lately...

Well, that's what 30 is here for.

Adele's years-in-the-making fourth studio album—like her previous releases, named after the age at which she started writing the songs—dropped Nov. 19 amid the excitement that lots of time and an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey can't help but whip up. And, happily, in her signature hurts-so-good fashion, it doesn't disappoint.

As expected, 30 is a melodic slow burn through the highs and lows the past few years have had to offer the now 33-year-old singer, who since we last heard from her in album form has weathered the end of a marriage and the simultaneous sadness and personal growth that entails, all while experiencing the joys and concerns of motherhood. In fact, her 9-year-old son Angelo's Dickensian lilt can be heard on "My Little Love," at first telling his mum that he feels "like you don't love me."