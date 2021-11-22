Meet the Married at First Sight Boston Couples Ready for Love in Season 14

E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

It's time to go back to Boston! 

Close to four years after Married at First Sight headed to Beantown for season six, the Lifetime reality series is returning to the historic city for a brand-new season.

Kicking off Jan 5, 2022, season 14 is destined to be romantic, unpredictable and entertaining as 10 brave singles meet their stranger spouses at the altar and enter into marriage. With experts Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles returning for the social experiment, five couples will be formed in hopes they can live happily ever after.

The franchise currently boasts 12 couples that are still together, so many participants are hopeful that this could be their chance to find their forever partner.

One contestant in the new season, Olajuwon, watched his college classmate, Jephte Pierre, find love on season six of Married at First Sight. After reuniting at homecoming and discussing the show, Olajuwon was confident that the show could work for him.

photos
Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

So who will we be observing as they experience the ups and downs of married life...with a stranger? Keep scrolling to meet the couples who will participate in the eight-week experiment. 

And mark your calendars! Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) returns Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. 

Courtney Hizey Photography
Stephen & Noi

Noi, 33, is known in her group of friends as being the one who loves easily and freely. Unfortunately, that's gotten her into some trouble in the past. 

Steve, 38, is very hopeful that the experts will be able to find him a match who will make him as happy as his grandparents, who have been married for 60 years. 

Courtney Hizey Photography
Olajuwon & Katina

Katina, 29, has spent the past two years on a self-love journey. Now she's ready to grow old with someone.

Olajuwon, 29, is an admitted former "playboy." Now, he wants a partner with whom he can share his life.

Courtney Hizey Photography
Michael & Jasmina

Jasmina, 29, dove into her career helping local youth as an early-childhood-education teacher. After witnessing many failed relationships in her family, she has done the work and is ready for a forever love.

Michael, 28, has tried all the dating apps but with no substantial results. A heart-to-heart conversation with his sister led to him signing up for Married at First Sight.

Courtney Hizey Photography
Mark & Lindsey

Lindsey, 34, has always looked up to her grandparents' relationship, which includes a marriage lasting more than 70 years. Now she's ready for her own partner in life.

Mark, 37, has wanted to be married his entire life and been on multiple dating apps. Unfortunately, meeting women who aren't ready to be a wife is frustrating for him. 

Courtney Hizey Photography
Chris & Alyssa

Alyssa, 30, devotes her time to rescuing animals all over the world, leaving little room for dating. 

Chris, 35, has had back-to-back long-term relationships since he was in high school. In his past relationships, he and his girlfriends have realized that they're incompatible as soon as the honeymoon phase ends.

People was first to reveal the casting. 

