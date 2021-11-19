Here's Proof Channing Tatum and Adam Levine's Bromance Is Stronger Than Ever

Watch : Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Cozy Up in NYC

Cheers to friendship!

That's exactly what Adam Levine did when he and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, hosted a celebration for their new Calirosa tequila brand on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Ysabel in Los Angeles. The couple, who married in 2014, were surrounded by their friends as they toasted to their latest endeavor.

One of the familiar faces spotted at the intimate party? Channing Tatum. A source tells E! News that the Magic Mike star attended the intimate party "to support Adam."

"They were chatting and hanging out at the party for a decent amount of time," the insider says. "It looked like they were catching up and Channing looked super excited to see Adam and hang out with him."

Other notable stars on the guest list included Stella Maxwell, Phoebe Tonkin, Charlotte Lawrence, Sarah Wright Olsen and Liza Owen. Though Channing "came solo" and arrived without his girlfriend Zoë Kravitz by his side, the source notes that the actor "looked like he was in a great mood" as he mingled with Adam and Behati.