Girlfriend Collective's Sitewide Sale Is Better Than Any Black Friday Deal

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're wondering, "How can my Saturday morning get even better?" Girlfriend Collective's sitewide sale is the answer.

The cult-favorite activewear brand is offering 30% off everything for a limited-time! Now is the time to stock up on leggings, sports bras, puffer jackets, joggers and other sustainable activewear essentials.

Whether you're just hearing about Girlfriend Collective or own several sets already, you're sure to fall in love with their new limited colorways to spice up your wardrobe just in time for the holidays. In addition to the brand's aesthetics, we love how all styles are offered in sizes XXS-6XL and made with sustainability in mind. Fun fact: Most of Girlfriend Collective's pieces are made from recycled water bottles!

Below, we rounded up our favorite trending styles from Girlfriend Collective that you're gonna want to 'add to cart' while the savings last!